São Paulo will be the 1st city to receive Mercedes electric buses produced in the country | Companies

The city of São Paulo will be the first market to receive the electric buses that Mercedes-Benz will start producing next year. This Wednesday (25th), the company presented its first electric bus chassis to the press. The vehicle will be produced at the São Bernardo do Campo factory.

According to the assembler’s director of bus sales, Walter Barbosa, it’s easier to start a system of electromobility of public transport in São Paulo, which offers subsidies. Barbosa said that operators in the municipality have already shown interest, and that initial sales volumes could reach 150 units.

The electric bus that will be launched by Mercedes will be the first electric “standard” type in the country. The vehicle will have a chassis of 13.2 meters, and capacity for 83 passengers, with 29 seats, with a low floor. The collective is for urban use. According to the company, the batteries can be charged in three hours for an autonomy of 250 kilometers.

Chinese BYD, which produces buses in Campinas (SP), is currently the company that most operates in the electric collective market in the country. Mercedes vehicle prices were not released. But, according to the company, the cost is up to three to four times higher than that of conventional diesel.

The automaker also did not reveal which will be the suppliers of batteries and charging equipment. Despite having global partnerships, in the case of Brazil, nationalization is necessary for the vehicle to comply with the rules of the financing lines of the sector.

The model was developed by Brazilian engineering with the support of technicians from Germany. The first prototypes were sent to Germany for testing. The official launch of the model will be next year.

According to the vice president of sales at Mercedes, Roberto Leoncini, the automaker intends to export its first electric bus, including to other continents.