Scientist develops robot that weighs three grains of rice – News

One robot shaped like an extremely small beetle and weighing 88 milligrams, the equivalent of three grains of rice, it will be included in the next edition of Guinness World Records as the lightest crawling robot in the world.

The device, which was named “RoBeetle” — joining the English words “robot” (robot) and “beetle” (beetle) — was created by engineering professor Néstor O. Pérez-Arancibibia, at Washington State University, in the United States.

Even being so light, the robot is capable of performing a variety of tasks, such as climbing steep surfaces and transporting objects that weigh up to 2.6 times its own weight. For this purpose, it is powered exclusively by the catalytic combustion of methanol.

Professor Pérez-Arancibia hopes that his robots can someday be used to solve complex engineering problems, “following the example of talented creatures like squid or rats, which can squeeze themselves like liquids into tight spaces.”

Although living organisms, especially insects, still outperform their robotic counterparts in almost every respect, he hopes to develop robots that are significantly better at mimicking natural systems by the next decade.