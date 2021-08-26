Search for digital services in Poupatempo breaks record

In a year of safe recovery, 26.8 million people were served, 20 million, or 80% of the total, only online

The resumption of services brought a new reality to Poupatempo, the digitization of services. There were more than 20 million online services from August 2020 to July this year through digital channels – www.poupatempo.sp.gov.br portal, Poupatempo Digital application and totems – out of a total of 26 million performed.

In the first seven months of 2021 alone, Poupatempo recorded 19.7 million assistances in all program units. In comparison, digital services lead the demand, with 16.1 million (82%) requests through electronic channels, against 3.6 million (18%) in person.

The numbers show that digital services are indeed here to stay. The goal is even to reach 180 options in digital platforms this year and 240 by the end of 2022.

“Poupatempo has more than 80% of its services performed remotely. This is in line with the legacy that this administration has brought us, attentive and always concerned with facilitating the population’s access to public services, through digital means. The program has done its homework, and continues to improve and simplify the processes even more”, says Murilo Macedo, director of Prodesp – the São Paulo Government Technology company responsible for the administration of Poupatempo.

In order for the State’s services to be maintained during the pandemic, Prodesp accelerated Poupatempo’s digital transformation process and expanded the offer of online services to meet the needs of an increasingly connected society.

As a result, since the gradual reopening of the posts, as of August 2020, after a period of suspension of face-to-face service, which began in March with the pandemic, the offer of places for face-to-face service at the 84 units has been gradually expanded.

Poupatempo currently has more than 140 online services that can be performed safely and quickly, at any time of the day, by computer or cell phone, providing users with more autonomy.

Among the options are vehicle licensing, work permits and unemployment insurance, which were previously done in person and have now become fully digital, as well as others such as license renewal, vehicle transfer, criminal record certificate, access to the Covid-19 vaccination card, among many others.

It is important to highlight that the services available on digital channels will continue to be offered in this format. Therefore, the options performed only in person are RG (first copy and renewal with data change), due to biometric collection, and those of the state transit agency, such as interstate transfer and change in vehicle characteristics, transfer CNH intercity and interstate and municipal services, for example.

In this new moment, with the safe resumption of activities in the State, access to the posts is free, with no containment barriers at the entrances.

In order to ensure the safety of users and employees, Poupatempo maintains the reinforcement of preventive measures and sanitary protocols, such as the use of masks and social distancing, to minimize the risks of transmission of the coronavirus. To be served at any of the units, prior scheduling through electronic channels remains mandatory.