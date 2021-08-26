See days of the week to watch Globo’s soap opera · TV News

Back to the Globo TV channel, Verdades Secretas has confused some viewers: the “11pm soap opera” is shown at different times throughout the week. In addition, the rerun is also not aired on Wednesdays, when the audience leader shows football.

On Mondays, the rerun of the serial written by Walcyr Carrasco starts earlier, around 10:30 pm, right after Império. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, Verdades Secretas airs after 23:00.

An option for early sleepers is to watch the episodes on Globoplay. All 64 chapters of the production originally broadcast in 2015 can be marathoned in Grupo Globo streaming. In this case, however, a subscription is required.

Globoplay’s basic package, which gives the right to the network’s collection of soap operas, movies, series and programs, costs R$22.90 per month. In the annual package, the value is R$ 238.80 (which is equivalent to R$ 19.90 monthly).

The plot of Verdades Secretas revolves around Angel (Camila Queiroz), a young woman who dreams of being a model, but ends up entering the world of prostitution.

However, that’s not her only secret: the teenager starts having an affair with her stepfather when Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi) marries Carolina (Drica Moraes). The outcome of the story is the starting point for a second season, which is scheduled to debut this year only on Globoplay.

See below the days of the week and the time of Secret Truths on Globo’s schedule:

Monday – After Empire, time: 22:35

– After Empire, time: 22:35 Tuesday – After The Masked Singer, time: 23:45

– After The Masked Singer, time: 23:45 Wednesday – It is not shown because of football

– It is not shown because of football Thursday – After Under Pressure, time: 23:25

– After Under Pressure, time: 23:25 Friday – After Globo Reporter, time: 23:25



