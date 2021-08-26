See five options that PSG is considering hiring if it makes the sale of Mbappé to Real Madrid

Should Mbappé leave Paris Saint-Germain for Real Madrid, the French club must move in the transfer market. According to “L’Equipe”, Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s club is thinking of five names to replace the departure of shirt seven. And Cristiano Ronaldo seems to be in the plans.

Erling Haaland – The Norwegian striker would make a huge impact if he arrived in Paris as the best young center forward in the world of football. PSG has a good relationship with Mino Raiola, the athlete’s manager, but Dortmund does not look favorably on negotiations after the start of the season, in addition to the number nine having a contract until 2024.

Robert Lewandowski – The veteran has the desire to leave Bayern Munich, but has a contract until 2023. The expectation was that the Polish could leave Bavaria next season, but the need for Paris Saint-Germain to respond to Mbappé’s departure could speed up the process.

Harry Kane – English is also a complex case. Daniel Levy, president of Tottenham, blocked the departure of the centre-forward to Manchester City, refusing a proposal of 150 million euros. In addition, the attacker has a contract until 2024 and said on social networks that he would remain in the Spurs.

Paul Pogba – The midfielder is a wish of Paris Saint-Germain and has a contract with Manchester United until 2022. The English club runs the risk of losing the athlete free of charge if the six shirt does not renew its link with the Red Devils, but can choose to a transfer in the next few days. However, the player has been a key part of Ole Solskjaer.

Eduardo Camavinga – The young Rennes midfielder is one of the biggest promises of French football and has a contract until 2022. According to the local press, the athlete’s departure in this transfer window is likely, as his current club does not want to lose him without seeing money coming into the box.