Senator says FIB Bank has already provided guarantees for AGU and Ministry of Finance

× Photo: Jane de Araújo/Senate Agency

Senator Rogério Carvalho (PT-SE) that the FIB Bank has already provided guarantees to various public bodies. Among them, the AGU and the Ministry of Finance.

The company, which, despite its name, is not a bank, provided a guarantee of R$ 80.7 million to Preta Medications as a guarantee for the contract with the Ministry of Health for the sale of Covaxin.

According to the senator, the information is on the FIB Bank website.

“Espirito Santo Legislative Assembly, Sixth Civil Court of São Bernardo, Electoral Zone of the National Treasury, Labor Court of São Paulo, General Counsel of the Union, Ministry of Finance, Secretariat of Finance of Paraná, Federal Union. Secretariat of Finance of São Paulo. All these institutions have already been, in some way, guaranteed by ‘Lorota Banco’. See the level.”

“It’s unbelievable”, said the rapporteur, Renan Calheiros.

During testimony, senators said that FIB Bank is a shell company and pointed out a number of inconsistencies in documents linked to it.

Senator Simone Tebet asked for an urgent request to be voted on to send the Civil House and the Ministry a request for the immediate suspension of all letters of guarantee from FIB Bank.