Senegal 5 x 4 Brazil for the Soccer World Cup in Sand; Brazilian team is eliminated – Play

O Brazil lost to the selection of Senegal in the quarterfinals of the Sand Soccer World Cup and bid farewell to the competition. The duel took place in Luzhniki Olympic Complex, in Moscow.

In a balanced match from start to finish, the Brazilian team was always ahead on the scoreboard. At the end of the second half, I was winning by 3-1, in what seemed to have the situation under control.

However, in the third period, the Brazilian team relaxed and conceded two goals in defensive silly moves. With that, Senegal tied: 3 to 3. In overtime, the African team managed to score twice and open 5 to 3. Rodrigo still scored, reaching 5 to 4, but there was no time for reaction.

The winner of the clash will face Switzerland x Uruguay. The semifinals take place on Saturday (28). Check below the schedule of the quarterfinals of the Soccer World Cup in Sand.

Datasheet

Senegal 5 x 4 Brazil – Beach Soccer World Cup quarter-finals

Location: Luzhniki Olympic Complex, Moscow (RUS)

Date: 08/26/2021 (Thursday)

Key 1

08/26 (Thursday), at 9 am (GMT) – Senegal 5 x 4 Brazil (game over)

08/26 (Thursday), at 10:30 am (GMT) – Switzerland x Uruguay

key 2

08/26 (Thursday), at 1:00 pm (GMT) – Tahiti x Japan

08/26 (Thursday), at 2:30 pm (GMT) – Russia x Spain