Senegal beats Brazil in the quarterfinals







Catarino scored one of Brazil’s goals in the elimination for Senegal (Photo: Octavio Passos/FIFA) Photo: Throw!

THE Brazilian Team was defeated by Senegal in the quarterfinals of the Beach Soccer World Cup and is eliminated from the competition played in Russia. After a 3-3 draw in regular time, the Senegalese scored 2-1, totaling 5-4 in aggregate. The Africans reach the semifinals of the competition for the first time.

Brazil came out ahead with a goal by Rodrigo early in the match and suffered a tie nine minutes into the first half, with a shot from afar by Seyni, who deflected it on Mamour Diagne. The first stage ended in a draw.

With more attitude than Senegal, who was cornered on the field, the Brazilian team opened 3-1 on the scoreboard and three minutes from the end, with goals from Catarino and Zé Lucas.

At the beginning of the third stage, Mandione Diagne reduced to the Africans and the draw came with cruelty for the Brazilians: in a free kick, just two minutes from the end of the game, Raoul Mendy hit the left corner of goalkeeper Rafa Padilha and the match headed for overtime.

In extra time, Senegal, who was two goals behind, opened 2-0, again with Raoul Mendy and Mandione Diagne. Brazil even decreased with Rodrigo, who scored his second goal in the match.

With the historic classification, the Senegalese await the winner of Tahiti and Japan, who will play this Thursday (26), at 1pm.