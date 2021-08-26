Sérgio Reis is admitted to a hospital in São Paulo after a controversy over leaked audio – É Hit

Singer and composer Sérgio Reis, 81, was hospitalized on Tuesday (24) at the Albert Einstein Hospital, in São Paulo. The information was released this Wednesday (25) by Geraldo Luís, 50, a friend of the artist.

The presenter visited Reis and published images in social networks. “I came to visit my dear friend Sergio Reis in the hospital,” he wrote. “He is better and with his beloved Angela. He had to be admitted yesterday, soon at home if God willing.”

Geraldo Luís did not comment on the reason which led to the musician being hospitalized. In recent days, he had been complaining about spikes in blood glucose, as he has diabetes. He appeared bedridden during part of the interview he gave to the last Spectacular Sunday (Record TV).

Controversy

The singer gave up on releasing an album that would feature the partnership of several artists. However, in recent days, several of them gave up on the project after Sérgio Reis got involved in a controversy.

It was after the leak of an audio in which the singer claims that truck drivers would stop the country in September until the Senate removed the ministers of the Supreme Court (STF) of their positions. On Friday (20), the Federal Police even carried out a search and seizure action at his house.

Reis said in a conversation with a friend that “if they don’t take the guys out in 30 days, we will to break into, break everything and take the guys out. Ready. That’s how it’s going to be. And the thing is serious”.

He also reported a meeting that he had with the president himself Jair Bolsonaro and with soldiers “from the Army, Navy and Air Force”, in which he informed what he would do.

Retraction

“I made a mistake, I want to ask apologies, even to the Supreme”, said the singer in an interview with Roberto Cabrini on Spectacular Sunday. “I’m a person who only thinks well of others. And now they want to finish me off as if I were bandit. I’m not a bad guy.”

Even so, names like Zé Ramalho, Maria Rita, Guilherme Arantes, Gutemberg Guarabyra (from the duo Sá and Guarabyra) and Anastácia announced that they no longer wanted to be part of the project with Kings.

Only Paula Fernandes, 36, said on Monday (23) that she would continue to lend her voice to her colleague’s next album. The singer from Minas Gerais said that Reis participated in an album of hers at the beginning of her career and that it has “huge gratitude“, as well as a lot of respect for his career. “The decision is absolutely artistic”.