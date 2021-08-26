Sérgio Reis is admitted to the Albert Einstein hospital, in São Paulo

Douglas Lima – Special for Uai

posted on 8/26/2021 10:01 AM / updated on 8/26/2021 10:01 AM



(credit: Instagram @geraldobalanca/Reproduction)

Singer and former deputy Sérgio Reis, 81 years old, was admitted this Tuesday (24/08) at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein, in São Paulo.

The information was released on Wednesday (25/8) by the presenter Geraldo Luís, who is a personal friend of the countryman, but the journalist did not explain why the singer and composer needed medical care.

In the photos published by the journalist on Instagram, he appears sitting on a sofa, Sérgio appears smiling, sitting in the armchair in his bedroom, next to a stretcher and wearing everyday clothes.

“I came to visit my dear friend Sérgio Reis at the hospital. He is better and beside his beloved Angela. He had to be hospitalized yesterday, soon at home, God willing”, wrote the presenter in the caption of the post.

Despite being hospitalized, the singer gave a statement to the Federal Police (PF) via videoconference. Reis is investigated for leaked audio on social networks in which he called truck drivers to protest in Brasília in defense of the President of the Republic Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and incited actions against the Supreme Court (STF).

According to Sérgio’s wife Angela Bavini, he is doing well and should be discharged until Friday (27/8).