Serie B: Guarani approaches the full-back who already had a serious knee injury and caught Covid-19

Campinas, SP, 25 (AFI) – Negotiations between Guarani and Samuel Santos are advanced. Bugre is close to closing with the right-back of the Youth. This season, in April, he renewed his contract with the gauchos until March 2022 and was loaned to Mirassol.

In addition to Leão, the 31-year-old defender also defended other teams from São Paulo, such as São Caetano, Red Bull Bragantino, Botafogo and Santo André. The announcement can be made until the end of this week. At Mirassol, he had not been acting and preferred to look for new directions.

Samuel Santos has a serious injury on his resume. He was sidelined for six months with a meniscus knee injury. Afterwards, he even tested positive for Covid-19.

RIGHT NOW?

The arrival of Samuel Santos coincides with the good return of Mateus Ludke. He stood out in Guarani’s 3-0 victory over Operário and won praise from coach Daniel Paulista.

“Of course Ludke stood out. We are very satisfied with the performance he had in the match, for the period he had not had the opportunity to start. And as I tell them, Ludke showed that we have to be prepared when the opportunity arises”, said the coach.

The triumph made Guarani rise to fifth place with the same 33 points as the G4 – access zone. Avaí is in fourth place because of the goal difference (7 to 6). Now, Daniel Paulista will have 10 days until the next round.

Guarani will return to the field only on Saturday (4), at 4:30 pm, when he will visit Náutico nos Aflitos, in Recife, for the 22nd round.