Shelter dogs and cats to be evacuated from Afghanistan to UK | Pet Channel

Reproduction/Instagram/penfarthing Shelter dogs and cats to be removed from Afghanistan

The British government authorized a former marine to remove hundreds of animals and dozens of people from a shelter it maintained in Kabul. The announcement was made this Wednesday (25), by the Secretary of Defense of the United Kingdom, Ben Wallace. The evacuation of dogs and cats rescued by Paul Farthing, who chartered a plane to save the animals, will be allowed.

The issue of the removal of animals has sparked debate in the UK for days, as thousands of people try to flee the country fearing repression by the Taliban, since the fundamentalist movement regained power with the departure of the American army from Afghanistan.

On his Twitter account, the defense secretary said: “At this stage, if he arrives with his animals, we will look for a space for his plane. […] I’ve been consistent all along, ensuring that those most at risk are processed first and that the limiting factor is the flow through the airside, not the capacity of the plane.”

Now that Pen Farthing’s staff have been cleared to come forward under LOTR I have authorized the MOD to facilitate their processing alongside all other eligible personnel at HKIA. At that stage, if he arrives with his animals we will seek a slot for his plane. @DefenceHQ — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) August 25, 2021

Paul Farthing is the founder of Nowzad Dogs, a charity that aims to rescue helpless animals in Afghanistan, and wants to evacuate about 140 dogs and 60 cats, as well as their Afghan collaborators and family members.

The British government has granted visas to all Nowzad employees and their families, around 68 people, according to information given by Farthing himself on Monday (23).