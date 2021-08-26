Simaria changes the intimate location of her ex-husband, Vicente Escrig, after separation

The singer Simaria, who formed a pair with Simone, used social media and shared a family moment with her daughter, Giovanna, 9 years old. She, who recently announced the separation from Spanish Vincent Writer, showed the eldest daughter occupying her father’s bathroom with toys after the end.

through the Stories from Instagram, the sertaneja showed the sister of Pawel, 5 years old, taking possession of the intimate place of his father, who left the mansion where they live. “What have you done here my love?”she asked.

“So, since my daddy doesn’t have this bathroom anymore, I said: ‘Mom is not going to use this bathroom, so I’m going to do something here.’ So I had the idea to make the panda club. Then I have our little dog, the unicorn stuff, mini octopus, costume jewelry”, said the daughter of Simaria.

The break up

The announcement of the separation of Simaria and Vicente Escrig was announced by herself on her social networks last Monday (16), after 14 years together.

“I communicate to everyone that my relationship with Vicente came to an end after 14 years. It was a decision thought out, very clearly. We had a beautiful time together, two wonderful children, who are our greatest wealth. I hope to God that Vicente is very happy, because he deserves it”, she said.

Who is Vicente Escrig?

Vicente Escrig was born in Spain and is 41 years old. The entrepreneur has been working with online marketing at the same company for over 13 years. In his professional profile, Simaria’s ex-husband describes himself as a “quick, versatile, flexible, achiever and always looking for new projects and challenges apprentices”.

