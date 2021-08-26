Simeon forces Dinah to witness Shechem’s violent death; find out how it will be · TV news

Simeon (Igor Cotrim) will thrust a sword into the heart of Shechem (Marcelo Filho) in Genesis. Dina’s brother (Giovanna Coimbra) will force her to watch the murder for having lost her virginity to the prince. He will drag her by the arm back to the camp of Jacob/Israel (Petrônio Gontijo) in Record’s biblical novel.

In order to restore the family’s honor, Lia’s son (Ingra Lyberato) with the sheepherder will carry out a slaughter in the neighboring town. He will take revenge because his sister, the only woman among the 13 heirs of Israel, will have bedded the nobleman.

In a scene scheduled to air from this farm (26) , Simeon will invade Shechem’s rooms with an evil smile and embrace his sword, full of blood. Cynical, he will ask if the boy liked to take advantage of Dinah, and the girl had burst into tears. “Please, Simeon, don’t do anything stupid!” the girl will ask.

The prince will ensure that he truly loves the girl and will arouse even more the fury of the son of Israel. He will sink his sword into the enemy’s chest and take pleasure in killing him. Diná, on the other hand, will scream in despair and desperately try to help her lover in the serial written by Camilo Pellegrini, Stephanie Ribeiro and Raphaela Castro.

Simeon will pull the girl away from the bloodied body and pull her by the waist. Debating, she will try to get rid of her brother. “Let go of me! Let go of me! Shechem!”, the brunette will scream.

He and Levi (Gustavo Rodrigues) will walk side by side with the girl in their arms and will show a mixture of hatred and satisfaction in their eyes after promoting a killing in the city of Siquém.

Genesis is a free adaptation of the first book of the Bible. The serial is divided into seven phases , and, currently, Record exhibits the sixth –Jacó. In addition to the spoilers, the TV news publishes the summary of the biblical novel.

