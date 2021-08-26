Singer Zezé Di Camargo to Sérgio Reis: “Brazil is with you” | Training

Paulo Moura – 8:26 am | updated on 8/26/2021 9:30 am



Through his social networks, country singer Zezé Di Camargo decided to defend his colleague Sérgio Reis, the target of a controversy involving a comment leaked through an audio in which he criticized the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Due to the fact, several artists canceled their participation in the next album by Reis, which ended up being closed.

In stories published on his Instagram account on Wednesday (25), Zezé called the situation experienced by Sérgio Reis “cruelty” and stated that “Brazil is” with his colleague. Camargo also said that he has known Reis for a long time and that he is “a good man”.

– Serjão, you are not alone. Brazil is with you. What they are doing to you is cruel beyond measure. I think people still don’t understand that the will of the people prevails. You are a good man. You are a man I have known for many years and you have only done good; good for country music, for people who need it most – he said.

Zezé also commented on the artists’ decision to cancel their participation in the singer’s new album and made himself available both to participate and to invite other colleagues to join Sérgio Reis’ album. Despite Zezé’s speech, Reis’ son, Marco Bavini, announced the cancellation of the work’s production.

– Here’s a message for my backcountry friends: it’s time for us to pick up Serjão and put him on our laps. When country music needed support, was despised, Sérgio Reis left a victorious career that he had within the Jovem Guarda and became a country singer; then, he dressed the countryman’s clothes. Sergio, my solidarity with you, my love – he completed.

