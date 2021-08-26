Site lets you test Windows 11 right in the browser

A developer known as “Blue Edge” recently released a “simulator” of Microsoft’s new operating system (OS) called “Windows 11 in React”, which works right in web browsers, with no downloads or installation required. Functionality is limited, but it allows for a “test drive” of basic interactions, including access to the Start Menu, and it even manages to open a copy of the new Microsoft Store.

The project was carried out with ReactJS, SCSS and CSS and is available on GitHub. Still under development, the initiative intends to introduce features to the file explorer, themes and backgrounds, the option to drag and enlarge windows and lock and startup screens.

The only shortcut that works in the Microsoft Store is the point and click game Unescape, which was also created by the programmerSource: Reproduction/ Blue Edge

According to Blue Edge, “Windows 11 in React” took about a week to be released in its current state. The developer is also accepting suggestions for new features and offers a channel on Discord for discussions.

The news widget is also present in the simulator, but the buttons don’t workSource: Reproduction/Blue Edge

Although not an entirely faithful representation, the work offers a good opportunity to experiment with the system’s aesthetic and interface changes without having to install the buggy OS preview versions.

You can test Windows 11 in the browser on this website. For those looking for the complete experience with the system, the new OS beta is now available for Insiders via Windows Update and also with installation via ISO.