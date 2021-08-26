SNA says it will take action against Passaredo for problems with maternity pay





The National Aeronauts Union (SNA) informed through a note that Passaredo (Voepass) responded to its questioning about complaints that only the base salary of aeronauts was being considered in the payments of the maternity allowance benefit. The company denied that there are irregularities.

However, the SNA informs that it has documentary evidence that proves the complaints and, thus, says it will take the appropriate measures to guarantee the rights of aeronauts.

In the reply sent to the union, the company states that it “is unaware of the facts alleged in the letter received” and that it “regularly complies with the Law and all regulations that guide labor relations, especially with regard to the calculation of maternity pay”.

The SNA recommends that any crew member who eventually has any problem with the payment of the benefit, contact the union.



