Soybeans: Prices fall in the interior of the BR and maintain stability in the ports in this…

Soybean prices retreated on the Brazilian market this Wednesday (25) in most of the trading centers surveyed by Notícias Agrícolas. The dollar fell almost 1% against the real – testing even more aggressive lows throughout the day – and on the Chicago Board of Trade, oilseed futures closed the session with stability, testing only slight increases.

Thus, the Brazilian producer also remained more reticent about the execution of new business, cautious waiting for a clearer definition of the quotations on the CBOT and also attentive to the volatility of the foreign exchange market. Among surcharges, the day was also one of stability, but with values ​​still important and above $1.50 a bushel over Chicago in maturities from August to October. For February/22, 40 cents on the dollar.

Thus, some more intense casualties such as Tangará da Serra and Campo Novo do Parecis, Mato Grosso, of 1.20% appeared this Wednesday, taking the bag to R$ 165.00 and R$ 164.00, respectively. In southern Brazil, losses were just over 0.50%.

On the other hand, some regions showed highs, as was the case of Campo Grande and Maracaju, in Mato Grosso do Sul, in which the indicatives rose 0.63% to R$ 161.00 per bag in both municipalities.

In ports, prices ended the day with stability. Paranaguá ended Wednesday with a reference for soybean available at R$172.00 and new crop at R$165.00. In Rio Grande, R$ 170.00 and R$ 164.00 per bag, respectively.

“Buyers point out that producers are not showing up to close the current soybean counter and the closing of the new crop is also slow,” explains Vlamir Brandalizze, market consultant at Brandalizze Consulting. “Producers are keeping an eye on the weather, which is showing the rains arriving in Paraná this Wednesday and should advance to São Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, thus improving soil moisture, which should bring better conditions, arousing expectations that in two weeks we will be seeing the first soy plantations”.

INTERNATIONAL MARKET

On the Chicago Board of Trade, soybean futures closed the day with highs of 0.50 to 9 points in the most traded positions, with November/21, a reference for the American crop, at US$ 13.32 per bushel, and March /22, reference for the Brazilian crop, US$ 13.39.

The market remains volatile and divided between fundamentals and the financial market.

In the fundamental scenario, attention to the weather in the US for the conclusion of the new American crop, but with some concern about the crops after the deterioration indicated by the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture). Weather maps continue to indicate good rainfall west of the Corn Belt for the next seven days, with good volumes still expected for the Dakotas, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin.

In the macroeconomic scenario, attention remains on the dollar and the behavior of other commodities in light of the mood of investor funds. Crude Oil continued the rallies this Wednesday in WTI and Brent, but in a more contained way than in the previous session. Still, the fuel closed more than 1% higher.

Thus, oil also pulled soybean oil futures, which ended the day on the CBOT with increases of more than 1% as well.