Spanish League ignores FIFA and maintains the act of not giving up athletes to national teams – 08/26/2021

LaLiga, the organization responsible for the Spanish Championship, ignored a FIFA letter and issued a statement maintaining its position, together with the clubs, not to release players for their South American teams in the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers – a position is the same between teams in England.

In the text, the league informed that there was a meeting with the affected teams and that, unanimously, the position will be not to yield the athletes – including the initiative of legal measures.

“It was unanimously agreed to initiate precautionary measures before the competent judicial body, in order to protect the rights and interests of the competition and of the affected clubs”, says part of the statement.

“In addition, it was agreed by the clubs to inform their players called up by the Conmebol selections of the impossibility of traveling with their respective teams, pending clarification of the current situation and the problem.”

Finally, LaLiga says it “will meet again with the affected clubs in the coming days to update the status of the problem generated by FIFA”.

Headache for Conmebol

More than 20 South American players who play in Spanish football were called up to defend their respective teams on the FIFA date in September.

For Brazil, the decision would affect the calls of Éder Militão and Casemiro, both from Real Madrid, called for the games against Chile, Argentina and Peru between the 2nd and 9th of September,

In England, 60 players would be barred, including nine Brazilians: Alisson, Ederson, Thiago Silva, Fabinho, Fred, Gabriel Jesus, Raphinha, Roberto Firmino and Richarlison.