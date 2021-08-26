Start at rival, Europa, injuries… Meet João Pedro, new Corinthians right-back | corinthians

If most of the Corinthians fans were waiting for news about Roger Guedes, the young right-back João Pedro “jumped the line” and was surprisingly hired by the club this Wednesday, coming from Porto, Portugal. At the age of 24, the former Palmeiras player arrives to be Fagner’s reserve.

Timão will be the fifth club in João’s career, who was formed in the base categories of Palmeiras and, in addition to the club from Portugal, played on loan at Chapecoense and Bahia. At Parque São Jorge, the bond will be with a purchase option. Your contract with Porto runs until June 2023.

João Pedro has not acted since April. Exactly a year ago, he suffered an injury to the cartilage of the patella with a loose fragment, in the joint region of the inside of the knee. He then underwent an arthroscopy. The injuries took the shine off João’s second spell at Bahia.

The hiring of João should cause Matheus Alexandre to be loaned again. The full-back was at Inter de Limeira, he returned to Timão to be tested as an immediate replacement for Fagner, but he was not convinced about occupying that role.

The player has already undergone medical examinations and visited Corinthians’ facilities, but due to the delay in delivering some documents, the announcement should only take place on Thursday.

João was loaned by Porto to the Bahia club until June 30 this year. In almost two years, there were 40 games and one goal scored. In 2020, there were 28 away games due to medical problems. The last match was against Montevideo City Torque, for the Copa Sudamericana, in April.

A very different passage from the first one, in 2018, when he played only 16 matches, but he had called the attention of European football with a good game exit and ability to build up plays in attack from the right, leaving Nino Paraíba in reserve.

At the time, Palmeiras accepted the sale to the Portuguese club, ending the loan to Bahia. Before, he had transferred João to Chapecoense, where he played 29 games. At Alviverde, the promotion to the main team took place in 2014, where it stayed until the end of 2016.

The young side was in the squad of the rival champion of the Copa do Brasil in 2015 and the Brasileirão in 2016. For Bahia, he won one Northeast Cup and two state championships. He also won the state tournament in Chapecoense.

