STJD rejects CBF’s request, and Cruzeiro continues to be released to have audience in Serie B games | cruise

The CBF’s request – and supported by Londrina and Goiás – was due to two reasons: the agreement made by the clubs, in the Technical Council (for matches with public to return when all clubs have authorization); and the fact that public release, at this time, privileges a single club (in this case Cruzeiro) to the detriment of all other participants in the competition.

With the rejection of the request by the president of the STJD, Cruzeiro is still free to receive the public in Belo Horizonte. The city, however, has again banned the presence of fans in stadiums, after incidents in games last week.

1 of 2 Torcida do Cruzeiro was at Mineirão in front of Confiança — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF Torcida do Cruzeiro was at Mineirão in front of Confiança — Photo: Fernando Moreno/AGIF

Now, Otávio de Noronha will judge the request filed by Cruzeiro this Tuesday, requesting that the injunction allows the club to act with public in any city that allows this type of event amidst the protocols to combat Covid-19.

The Minas Gerais club has the desire to host the matches against Ponte Preta and Operário at Arena do Jacaré, in Sete Lagoas. The matches will be valid for the 23rd and 24th rounds of the Brazilian Series B, in September. The team already has an agreement to work in the city.