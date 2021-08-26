Store may have revealed iPhone 13 release date

Apple is expected to follow in tradition and hold a conference to announce the full lineup of the iPhone 13 next month. However, the brand has not yet officially confirmed the exact date of the event or a forecast of when the smartphones will be sold.

Chinese website reports ITHome, however, may contain a clue. According to an e-commerce platform in China, the iPhone 13 will be sold from September 17th. In addition, AirPods 3, which are also speculated to come out on the same date, would be available from September 30th.

The store that listed the iPhone 13 and its variants for September 17th.Source: ITHome

It’s worth remembering, however, that the page found in China may only be a pre-registration of products — meaning that the date used may be a guess based on previous years and rumors, not the official day.

However, the choice matches recent speculation and makes a lot of sense: iPhone conferences usually take place on a Tuesday, with pre-orders starting on Fridays of the same week. In this case, the Apple event must be set for September 14th. keep an eye on TechWorld for more news about the company’s upcoming releases.