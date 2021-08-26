Study associates Mediterranean diet with improvement of erectile dysfunction

A study that will be presented at the Congress of the European Society of Cardiology, between the 27th and 30th of August, states that hypertensive men who suffer from erectile dysfunction can show improvements if they adopt the Mediterranean diet, which values ​​the consumption of fruits, vegetables, grains whole, oily fish and olive oil. Typically, this diet limits red meat consumption.

As the Study Finds website, which popularly explains the scientific findings, shows, European research examined testosterone levels, blood flow, arterial stiffness and erectile capacity in 250 men (mean age 56) with high blood pressure. high and erectile dysfunction.

+ CNJ approves rule for registration of children with unknown sex

Using questionnaires, the team rated from 0 to 55 how much each man adhered to the Mediterranean diet. The volunteers also participated in treadmill tests and had their testosterone measured through blood samples.

Echocardiograms were used to monitor the health of the cardiovascular system and the ability to increase blood flow when needed. The team also examined the stiffness of each participant’s arteries. Higher values ​​in the Rise Index and central pulse pressure mean that a person has stiffer arteries. In men, this can increase the risk of erectile dysfunction, warns the website.

The study results show that men with a Mediterranean diet score above 29 had better blood flow and higher testosterone levels. They also had better erectile performance and less arterial stiffness.

Physical conditioning matters too

Men who exercise regularly had a greater reserve of coronary blood flow and more male hormone (testosterone).

Interestingly, according to Study Finds, the healthiest volunteers were those who most adhered to the Mediterranean diet, with scores above 25. As a result, these men also had greater erectile capacity and had lower levels of arterial stiffness.

“In our study, the Mediterranean diet was associated with better arteries, healthier blood flow, higher testosterone levels and better erectile performance. Although we have not examined the mechanisms, it seems plausible that this dietary pattern could improve physical fitness and erectile performance, increasing blood vessel function and limiting the drop in testosterone that occurs in midlife,” comments Athanasios Angelis, University of Athens, Greece, author of the study, cited by the American NGO website.

Also according to the expert, the Mediterranean diet may play a role in maintaining several parameters of vascular health and quality of life in middle-aged men with hypertension and erectile dysfunction.

