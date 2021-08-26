Summary Executions and Restrictions on Women: What First UN Report on New Taliban Era in Afghanistan Says

afghan women

Credit, Reuters

Photo caption,

The Taleban recommended that women stay at home

More than a week after the Taliban took power, the UN (United Nations) continues to receive reports of worrying events happening in Afghanistan.

“We have received credible reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses taking place in many areas under the effective control of the Taliban,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday (24/8) , Chilean Michelle Bachelet.

In a report read before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bachelet indicated that his office is aware of events ranging from “summary executions” to “restrictions on women’s rights”, “recruitment of child soldiers” and “repression of peaceful protests and the expression of dissent”.

Although she did not go into details, the commissioner noted that the executions targeted civilians and non-combat members of the Afghan security forces.

