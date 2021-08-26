Summary Executions and Restrictions on Women: What First UN Report on New Taliban Era in Afghanistan Says

5 hours ago

Credit, Reuters Photo caption, The Taleban recommended that women stay at home

More than a week after the Taliban took power, the UN (United Nations) continues to receive reports of worrying events happening in Afghanistan.

“We have received credible reports of serious violations of international humanitarian law and human rights abuses taking place in many areas under the effective control of the Taliban,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday (24/8) , Chilean Michelle Bachelet.

In a report read before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Bachelet indicated that his office is aware of events ranging from “summary executions” to “restrictions on women’s rights”, “recruitment of child soldiers” and “repression of peaceful protests and the expression of dissent”.

Although she did not go into details, the commissioner noted that the executions targeted civilians and non-combat members of the Afghan security forces.

Women, in turn, were restricted from the right to move freely. Girls were restricted in their right to attend school.

Bachelet said he thought the Taleban’s treatment of women and girls represented “a fundamental red line.”

Chile’s former president also noted that there are “serious fears” for journalists, minorities and for “the new generation of civil society leaders that have emerged in recent years.”

“Afghanistan’s various ethnic and religious minorities are also at risk of violence and repression, given past patterns of serious violations under the Taliban rule and reports of targeted killings and attacks in recent months,” she said.

However, the UN Human Rights Council has rejected the call by activists from Afghanistan and other countries to create an international commission to monitor and preserve evidence of the Taliban’s actions.

The group limited itself to passing a resolution by consensus to gather information on the situation in Afghanistan.

“With fundamental human rights at stake, my office will work urgently to re-establish mechanisms for monitoring human rights violations,” Bachelet said.

Credit, AFP Photo caption, The Taliban quickly took control of Afghanistan

At a subsequent press conference, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied that his forces are retaliating.

“We forgot everything in the past,” he said, echoing the message of a call to “amnesty” he announced after his first press conference last week.

limited rights

However, Mujahid indicated that women workers in Afghanistan should not take to the streets until “adequate systems” are in place to “guarantee their safety”, although he specified that it would be a “very temporary procedure”.

“Until we have full security, we ask the women to stay at home,” he said.

The Taleban, which imposed a strict version of Islamic law in which women’s rights were massively repressed when they ruled Afghanistan before 2001, regained full control of the country on Aug. 15.

Since their return to power after a lightning offensive during the withdrawal of US and foreign troops, militants have tried to convey a more moderate image, promising rights for women and girls and freedom of expression “in accordance with Islamic law”.

Human rights groups, however, question these claims and assert that it is just a propaganda campaign to gain international acceptance.

Nine days later, thousands of people still gathered at Kabul airport in hopes of fleeing the country before Aug. 31.

This is the deadline set by US President Joe Biden for US troops to leave Afghanistan.

Credit, Marcus Yam Photo caption, Bachelet indicated that his office is aware of “recruiting child soldiers” in Afghanistan

Although the UK, France and Germany have requested an extension, Biden said on Tuesday (8/24) that the deadline was maintained.

Other reports

The report presented by Bachelet on Tuesday is not the first by the UN to indicate potential human rights violations by Taliban forces in Afghanistan.

Last week, another report that the BBC had access to indicated that Islamic forces were conducting a “door-to-door hunt” of people on their most wanted list, particularly those who collaborated with US and NATO forces. Western military alliance.

The confidential document was produced by the Norwegian Center for Global Analysis, which provides intelligence information to the United Nations.

“The Taliban are arresting and/or threatening to kill or arrest family members of the targeted people unless they surrender,” the document says.

According to the text, those who are most at risk are those who occupy positions in military, police and investigative units.

“The Taleban have been doing advanced mapping of individuals before taking control of every major city,” the text said.

He added that the militants were carrying out these tasks at the time of the evacuation of foreign personnel from the airport in Kabul, but that the situation remained “chaotic”.