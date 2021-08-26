The Gathering casts Brandon Routh; premiere will be in 2022

Brandon Routh, the star of Superman: The Return (2006), will give voice to the protagonist Gideon Jura in the series of Magic: The Gathering which is in production on Netflix. The news was confirmed by The Wrap – see the character’s first image below.

Wizards of the Coast has revealed that the animated series will debut in 2022, and that “the scripts are all written, recorded and becoming real“.

The studio said the series’ plot will mix characters known to the card game audience with new creations. “Anyone – even if they’ve never played Magic before – will be delighted by this story from the first episode“, they said.

The news about Magic: The Gathering arrive a few days after the announcement of the departure of the brothers Anthony and joe russian of the project, due to creative differences. they were replaced by Jeff Kline (Transformers Prime) as a showrunner.

the card game Magic: The Gathering was created in 1993 by Richard Garfield, spreading around the world in the following decades. Today, the game exists in 11 languages ​​and 70 countries, accumulating over 35 million players across the planet.