The SUS will not come out of the pandemic stronger, research points out

The Unified Health System will not come out of the pandemic strengthened, in the sense of having gained more financial resources. This is what a survey by the Justa platform points out, which studies data on funding and management of the Justice System.

In order to reach this conclusion, the research mapped the main contracts signed with exemption from bidding and their creditors in the states of Bahia, Ceará, Paraná, Tocantins, and São Paulo. The idea was precisely to check whether the resources were directly directed to the SUS, which was not evidenced in practice.

The chief economist of Justa, Jean Peres, responsible for the research, explained that, although the states spent more on health in 2020 than in 2019, the resources ended up being, for the most part, captured by private initiatives and non-profit entities. -public. An example are the field hospitals created and inaugurated to face the pandemic and the importation of PPE and respirators.

“The investments in campaign hospitals were made through partnerships”, says Peres. “When you disassemble [esses hospitais], there is a record of public expenditure, the SUS itself was not strengthened.”

When evaluating the state budget, the research identified that, if on the one hand there was an exponential increase in contracts with companies, on the other there was a decrease in investments (remuneration) with health workers.

In Bahia, although health expenses have grown 11.5% from 2019 to 2020, there is an increase of 12.7% with current expenses (hiring health care providers, organizations and companies) and a drop of 5.2% in personnel expenses and charges. While the cut with servers was 61 million, expenses with third parties grew by 764 million. Spending on servers in the state in 2020 was 60.67 million less than in 2019.

In São Paulo, health expenditure grew 3.6 billion compared to 2019. Of the total, 3.1 billion were spent on current expenses and 237 million were spent on personnel and charges.

“The discourse that SUS was recognized and strengthened in the pandemic proved to be a great fallacy”, concludes Peres, observing a historical minimum of the participation of public servants in the health budget. This phenomenon, the research indicates, occurs in the context of Complementary Law 173/20 (which created the Federative Program to Combat Covid-19), which vetoed the hiring of personnel by public entities, and ended up favoring negotiations with outside companies.

