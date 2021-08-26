Home Health These foods slow down your metabolism and make you gain weight

These foods slow down your metabolism and make you gain weight

These foods slow down your metabolism and make you gain weight

Alcohol

Alcohol, of any kind, is an absolute metabolic killer. It’s not for nothing that it’s called “cell poison”. It can damage cells, causing them to die. To avoid this, your liver works full speed to reduce alcohol and neglects other tasks such as fat loss. The second problem is sugar, which in alcohol is not just a flavor enhancer, but part of alcoholic fermentation. Sugar causes your insulin levels to skyrocket and your metabolism is so busy breaking down sugar that it cannot function normally.

fast food

Whether it’s pastries, greasy hamburgers or ready-made lasagna: all these treats are full of saturated fatty acids, sugars, artificial flavors and flavor enhancers, dyes and preservatives. All of this gives our bodies a lot of work to filter what we need. Also, ready-to-eat meals are low in vitamins and fiber, the metabolism boosters, as they are not made from fresh ingredients.

Soft drinks

Sodas and energy drinks get their flavor primarily from one ingredient: sugar. And what sugar does to metabolism, we’ve already seen in alcohol.

Milk

Although milk contains important nutrients like magnesium, it slows down our metabolism with its saturated fatty acids and lactose. Lactose blocks chemoreceptors for a short period of time and thus prevents the absorption of essential substances for metabolism to work well.

Pasta

Oh no! Not our beloved pasta! Unfortunately pasta contains a lot of carbohydrates that can provide your body with energy. However, it is tremendously stressful for your metabolism to turn the noodles into carbohydrates. That’s why you feel so tired after a big plate of spaghetti. With wheat flour dough, this effect is even greater than with whole wheat dough because white flour contains significantly less vitamins and iron than whole wheat.

