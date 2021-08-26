Those who did not get vaccinated are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized for Covid-19 | Health

Getty Images Patient lying on a stretcher with equipment attached to his body.

A study by the CDC (Center for Infectious Disease Control) of the United States, showed that unvaccinated people are 29 times more likely to be hospitalized because of Covid-19, compared to immunized people.

In addition, the report released last Tuesday night, 24, informs that those who did not get vaccinated are still five times more likely to be infected by the new coronavirus.

The survey looked at those aged 16 and older, based on new cases and hospitalizations in Los Angeles County, California, from May 1 to July 25.

“The infection and hospitalization rate data indicate that licensed vaccines were protective against severe SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 infection during a period when Delta variant transmission was increasing,” the agency wrote in the study.

The CDC reported that 43,127 infections of Los Angeles residents were analyzed and covid hospitalizations were defined as hospital admissions within 14 days of infection.

In addition, hospitalization rates increased “exponentially” among unvaccinated, fully vaccinated and partially vaccinated people, with the highest rates among unvaccinated people at the end of June.

The CDC indicated in the study that efforts to expand the field of vaccination, in coordination with other prevention strategies, are critical to preventing hospitalizations and disease-related deaths.