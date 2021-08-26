“Those who don’t invest in cryptocurrencies will regret it”, says Felipe Neto

Felipe Neto, one of the biggest youtubers in the world and one of the most recognized in Brazil surprised many this Wednesday, 25, when he used his Twitter to talk about the cryptomarket.

But he didn’t just talk positively about cryptocurrencies, the famous youtuber said that, in his opinion, those who are not investing in cryptocurrencies will regret it in the future.

The YouTuber, which has more than 30 million subscribers on Youtube and more than 13 million Twitter followers, spoke this Wednesday afternoon that he believes that the cryptomarket is still a great investment opportunity, offering opportunities for the future.

For the famous Youtuber who doesn’t invest today will regret “just as many people already regret not having started investing in 2017-2018.”

My personal opinion is that anyone who is not investing in crypto today will regret it monstrously in the very near future. Just as many people regret not having started investing in 2017-2018. — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) August 25, 2021

a lot of people regret

The reference to 2017 and 2018, when many people regretted not having bought in the years before the currency soared. Or the reference is even more recent, stating that those who did not buy in 2018 regret today after the rise of several cryptocurrencies after the beginning of 2020.

Regardless of the reference, it comes as a surprise to many to see someone so big on the internet talking so positively about investing in cryptocurrencies.

However, those who were following the influencer’s “adventures” on social networks know that it is not just now that he is signaling a positive position to cryptocurrencies and especially the ADA, Cardano’s cryptocurrency, celebrating the rise that the currency has had in recent weeks, with an increase above 140%.

ADA 📈 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀 — Felipe Neto (@felipeneto) August 23, 2021

In June of this year, Neto also announced that he was entering the NFT market and would launch his own collection and market of non-fungible tokens, even asking his followers to study the blockchain and cryptocurrencies.

In other words, although many find it curious that Felipe Neto’s direct indication for investment in the cryptomarket is not something that came completely out of nowhere and he seems to be “warming up” for this sector more and more.

With the large number of followers this is an important vector for exposure to the cryptomarket, reaching a new group of people who could become investors in the near future.

Some criticized the effects his opinion could have on his followers, especially those who do not understand the industry well and may end up making the mistake of investing without power and regret in the future, but there are also those who can be motivated to try to learn more about this type of investment, strengthening the base of the sector.