Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg appear in the opening scenes of ‘Uncharted’; Check the description!

Tom Holland (‘Spider-Man’) and Mark Wahlberg (‘Transformers’) appear in the first scenes of the adaptation of ‘Uncharted‘ aired during the film’s panel at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

They play Nathan and Sully respectively.

In the short clips, a few sequences are shown, including one with Nathan Drake entering a cave-like area.

We see Sully saying to Nathan: I’m offering you a chance to find and discover things you’ve only read about.”

The scene is a teaser of a main action sequence in which Nathan Drake is seen falling out of a plane. The video ends with Sully in some kind of auction.

THE Sony Pictures announced that the feature will be released on February 18, 2022.

The change in date prevents the film from facing the suspense ‘Death on the Nile‘ and the comedy ‘Casa Comigo‘, starring the Jennifer Lopez. In addition, the site claims that the Sony he didn’t want to launch the production the same weekend as the Super Bowl.

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, the adaptation of Sony will be set before the events of the first game and will serve as an origin story for the acclaimed character when Drake (Holland) embarks on his first adventure through inhospitable regions alongside mentor Sully (Wahlberg).

For those who don’t know, Fleischer is responsible for the success of ‘Venom’, which raised more than US$850 million in theaters, in addition to bringing the franchise to the big screen ‘Zombieland’ and the action movie ‘Gangster Hunt’.

The script was written by Jonathan Rosenberg and Mark Walker.

Antonio Banderas and tati Gabrielle are also part of the cast.