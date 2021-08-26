Tom Holland reacts to record broken by the trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’

Tom Holland celebrated the record broken by the official trailer for ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘. It is the biggest release in history with 355 million views in the first 24 hours, while ‘Avengers: Endgame‘ ranked second with 289 million in the same period.

“It just gets crazier,” says the actor in the description.

‎”For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friendly Neighborhood Friend is unmasked and is no longer able to separate his normal life from the consequences of being a superhero. When he asks Doctor Strange for help, however, everything becomes even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.”

‘Spider-Man: No Return Home’ hits theaters on December 16, and will have Jon Watts in the direction.

In the cast, Tom Holland, Marisa Tomei, Zendaya, Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau return in their respective roles, as well as Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange).

Jamie Foxx will play Electro, while Alfred Molina will be Doctor Octopus. The film must have the complete formation of the Sinister Sextet, with villains from multiple realities.

It is worth remembering that there are also strong rumors of the participation of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield living their respective versions of Spider-Man.