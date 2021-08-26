Trailer Breaks World Record for Ultimatum Avengers

It was a success!

One of MCU’s most anticipated films is, without a doubt, Spider-Man: No Return Home, which is making fans expect to have Aranhaverso live-action. The hype for the film is so great that the first trailer, released last Monday, broke the world record for Avengers: Endgame.

According to Variety, even though the first trailer for Spider-Man 3 was seen by 355.5 million of times in just 24 hours, surpassing (by far) the mark of 289 million what Ultimatum conquered when it was released in December 2018.

According to Sony, the trailer for Spider-Man: No Homecoming it was also the most mentioned film on social networks within 24 hours of its release, winning 4.5 million of mentions worldwide. Only in the United States, were 2.91 million of mentions, almost double the mentions of Ultimatum, 1.94 million, within 24 hours of your first trailer.

With fans excited, the studio is excited and confident it will be able to make a beautiful release in theaters in December, although much of Hollywood is pulling its releases from the big screen as the growth of the Delta variant in the US causes the Covid-19 becomes a new threat.

Spider-Man: No Return Home counts on the return of Tom Holland like Peter Parker, Zendaya like MJ, and Benedict Cumberbatch like Doctor Strange. Besides them, Alfred Molina, O Doctor Octopus in Spider-Man 2 (2004), returns to the role for the first time in 17 years. The first trailer also indicates the return of Willem Dafoe like Green elf, Teioso’s first villain in theaters, which was introduced in Spider man (2002).

the synopsis of Spider-Man: No Homecoming it says:

“For the first time in Spider-Man’s cinematic history, our friend from the neighborhood is unmasked, and he can no longer separate his normal life from the risky superhero routine. When he asks for Doctor Strange’s help, everything gets even more dangerous, forcing him to discover the true meaning of being Spider-Man”.

Spider-Man: No Return Home debut December 16th at the movies.

