Trailer sets record for Avengers

Spider-Man: No Return Home has everything to be one of the biggest hits in the history of Sony Pictures Entertainment It’s from Marvel Studios. Teioso’s third film on Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) keeps breaking records without even being so close to the debut: after hitting Spider-Man’s own mark at the YouTube, the first production trailer made of Avengers: Endgame its next victim, obliterating the record of 24h views held by the 2019 film.

As reported the deadline, the preview filled with returns and references in Spider-Man: No Return Home managed, within one day, to garner more than 355 million views on YouTube against 289 million for the biggest Marvel movie to date. Showing the power of rumors surrounding the production, the brand of the new film is more than double what registered the second trailer of Spider-Man: Away from Home, the previous release of Teioso on the MCU, which reached 135 million views in 24h. By way of comparison, this was Sony’s most profitable film in history, making $1.131 billion.

Spider-Man: No Return Home will feature the return of several former stars of the franchise: from Jamie Foxx, in The Spectacular Spider-Man 2, again in the role of the Electro villain; The Alfred Molina, in Spider-Man 2, like Doctor Octopus.

The debut of Spider-Man’s third feature from Tom Holland is scheduled for December 16th.