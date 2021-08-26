Trans called Fofão regrets having donated R$20,000 raised for facial surgery: ‘Wrong decision’

In August of last year, the trans woman Juju Oliveira went public revealing that she was a victim of bullying and that she is called “Fofão” on the streets for having put industrial silicone on her face. Today, a year later, she says she regretted having donated the R$ 20,000 collected during a fundraiser to perform the repair surgery on her face. At the time, she claimed that the destination of the money would be a charity institution, as she had not been able to acquire the total cost of the treatment: R$ 45,000. Juju, however, argues that he may not have made the right decision. That’s what she said in an outburst, shared on her social networks. She also stated that she has lost credibility with many people after taking this attitude and that she continues to need financial help.

“I was very judged when I accepted to receive help. And even more judged when I donated everything without giving any satisfaction. Many thought I used it myself, they said it was a scam. I helped many people who hate me today because I can’t help anymore. Maybe I have made a wrong decision to have donated all the money,” she wrote, who deleted almost all the publications from her page, leaving only the outburst and another video. Don’t follow anyone else on Instagram.

“I lost credibility with many. I still need help and they tell me to go to work. Ok, if by donating all the money that was used for the surgery I don’t deserve any more help, then I’m like this”, is stated in another excerpt of the statement, in that she also thanked for all the support she’s already received.

Trans known as Juju Fofão discovers that what she has on her face is not silicone Photo: rep/ instagram

face laxative

In July, Juju went public to reveal that what had been applied to her face was not silicone. According to her, they used laxatives:

“I paid for industrial silicone. The face was very different. Today I went to get the exam and found out that it’s not silicone. I went three times to the person who applied it and look at what they put on my face: mineral oil. Is it mineral oil? Laxative to shit! I did the first pumping, I didn’t see results. I did it three times. They filled my face with laxative. In the first year it was very good, and then it continued to increase, to deform,” she told his followers at the time.

Juju Oliveira before and after putting 250 ml of what she believed to be industrial silicone on her face Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Juju Fofão in the first applications of the product Photo: rep/ instagram