UFL, new free football game, is announced at Gamescom

During the opening of the Gamescom 2021, the studio Strikerz Inc. revealed UFL, your new soccer simulation game.

Sold as an alternative to FIFA and efootball, the game promises a “revolution changing the world of football simulation”, and that it will be both free to play and “fair to play” (“fair to play”, in free translation), with players needing to depend only on their skills to overcome opponents.

Founded in 2016, Strikerz Inc. has offices in several European countries, including Cyprus, Ukraine and Lithuania. For UFL, the company closed an agreement with the organization FIFPRO, which represents more than 65,000 professional football players around the world, in addition to the sports statistics and analysis firm InStat.

In the trailer, you can see the English team’s logo West Ham United, which declared itself the game’s official partner on social networks.

we have partnered @uflgame. An exciting new free-to-play football game – soon to be available across all major consoles. — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 25, 2021

More UFL news will be released “soon”. Check out the official website here.