US inflation is temporary, says Bernanke By Investing.com







By Jessica Bahia Melo

Investing.com – With the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, countries adopted a series of economic measures to face the situation, which caused an inflationary process. In the case of the United States, the unprecedented injection of resources and an expansionary monetary policy also raise concerns about price indicators. But, in the opinion of Ben Bernanke, who was president of the (Fed) between 2006 and 2014, the price is higher than expected, but it is transitory and should remain moderate next year. Bernanke participated this Wednesday (25th) in the panel “The global economy in the post-Pandemia: Stimulus reversal and inflationary risk”, held during the Expert XP virtual event.

For the former Fed chairman, monetary and fiscal policies were strong and correct in the face of the crisis. “If you look at the growth projections for the United States in June 2020 and you look at the growth that took place in six months to a year, we did much better than economists were expecting and I think fiscal and monetary policies to helping the economy were an important reason for that”, he says.

Bernanke said the problem would be greater if inflation expectations were unanchored, which he believes is not. “So until we see inflation expectations rise significantly, I will continue with the story that difficulties in supply chains will be transitory.”

The reopening of the economy with vaccination, the slowdown in prices in commodity categories and the resolution of problems in production chains tend to motivate the fall in inflation next year, according to him. It still needs time to resolve the “mismatch” caused by the pandemic. “A lot of people are rethinking their careers, their lives, there are more people working from home, there are a lot of changes in the economy. It will take a while for everything to adjust”, he explains.

Counterpoint

Mohamed El-Erian, president of Queens’ College, University of Cambridge, and chief economic adviser to Allianz (DE:), is not so optimistic. “It’s not the return of inflation in the 70s, but higher inflation than the system was created to sustain”, points out the economist, who also participated in the XP event.

According to El-Erian, representatives of the American monetary authority should have more contact and talk more with companies to check their feelings about production difficulties, the supply chain and the labor market. “Companies don’t think inflation is short-lived, so many of them have already started to raise their prices,” he says.

Expectation for Powell’s pronouncement

The president of the Federal Reserve, , will make his speech at the annual symposium of , scheduled for this Friday (27) at 11:00 am (Brasilia time). Bernanke doesn’t expect big announcements. “I think they are still waiting to see other labor market reports to assess whether the delta variant has slowed job creation,” he adds.