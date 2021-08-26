Vaccination against Covid: 27.24% of the population took the necessary doses of vaccines; 59.81% received the 1st dose | Vaccine

Brazilians who are immunized, that is, who have taken the necessary doses of vaccines against Covid stion 27.24% of the population. There are 57,687,624 applied doses of immunizing agents since the start of vaccination in January.

THE first dose was administered to 126,643,511 people, which corresponds to 59.81% of the population.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles that were released at 20:00 this Wednesday (25).

Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 183,473,620 doses applied.

From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 1,303,777 people, the second to 857,515 and the single dose to 9,565, a total of 2,170,857 doses applied.

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (42.06%), São Paulo (34.08%), Rio Grande do Sul (33.29%), Espírito Santo (29.86%) and Santa Catarina (27.96%).

Among those who most applied the first dose are São Paulo (72.03%), Rio Grande do Sul (64.58%), Distrito Federal (64.42%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.96%) and Santa Catarina (62.98%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.

183,473,620 (83.77% of the doses distributed to the states) Released new data (24 states): GO, PA, RO, SC, SE, ES, MS, PI, MT, RR, PE, AP, RS, PR, PB, CE, AM, RN, AL, SP, MG, TO, BA, MA

GO, PA, RO, SC, SE, ES, MS, PI, MT, RR, PE, AP, RS, PR, PB, CE, AM, RN, AL, SP, MG, TO, BA, MA 2 states and the DF did not release new data: AC, DF, RJ

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Wednesday

AC: 1st dose – 448,940 (50.19%); 2nd dose – 177,720 (21.14%; single dose – 11,328

AL: 1st dose – 1,690,562 (50.44%); 2nd dose – 705,816 (22.68%; single dose – 54,326

AM: 1st dose – 2,227,909 (52.95%); 2nd dose – 814,474 (20.39%; single dose – 43,652

AP: 1st dose – 387,230 (44.93%); 2nd dose – 113,521 (14.31%; single dose – 9,770

BA: 1st dose – 8,197,002 (54.9%); 2nd dose – 3,443,039 (24.76%; single dose – 254,450

EC: 1st dose – 4,994,199 (54.36%); 2nd dose – 2,062,779 (24.14%; single dose – 155,373

DF: 1st dose – 1,968,180 (64.42%); 2nd dose – 719,266 (25.37%; single dose – 55,908

ES: 1st dose – 2,451,106 (60.31%); 2nd dose – 1,099,425 (29.86%; single dose – 114,023

GO: 1st dose – 3,918,194 (55.08%); 2nd dose – 1,622,922 (22.81%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,469,521 (48.77%); 2nd dose – 1,297,383 (19.72%; single dose – 105,465

MG: 1st dose – 12,536,311 (58.88%); 2nd dose – 5,051,135 (25.96%; single dose – 475,454

MS: 1st dose – 1,796,808 (63.96%); 2nd dose – 946,823 (42.06%; single dose – 234,729

MT: 1st dose – 1,868,290 (52.98%); 2nd dose – 660,384 (21.24%; single dose – 88,443

PA: 1st dose – 3,852,204 (44.33%); 2nd dose – 2,188,594 (25.18%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,330,298 (57.69%); 2nd dose – 848,059 (22.54%; single dose – 62,295

PE: 1st dose – 5,253,764 (54.63%); 2nd dose – 2,175,530 (24.42%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,695,680 (51.67%); 2nd dose – 668,551 (21.87%; single dose – 49,268

PR: 1st dose – 7,112,911 (61.76%); 2nd dose – 2,714,391 (26.3%; single dose – 315,070

RJ: 1st dose – 9,746,008 (56.12%); 2nd dose – 4,153,499 (25.76%; single dose – 319,855

NB: 1st dose – 2,057,163 (58.21%); 2nd dose – 772,674 (23.42%; single dose – 54,994

RO: 1st dose – 956,200 (53.23%); 2nd dose – 362,696 (20.19%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 261,535 (41.44%); 2nd dose – 76,673 (13.67%; single dose – 9,627

RS: 1st dose – 7,377,169 (64.58%); 2nd dose – 3,505,918 (33.29%; single dose – 297,174

SC: 1st dose – 4,567,300 (62.98%); 2nd dose – 2,028,032 (27.96%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,335,021 (57.57%); 2nd dose – 457,579 (21.44%; single dose – 39,485

SP: 1st dose – 33,342,993 (72.03%); 2nd dose – 14,635,415 (34.08%; single dose – 1,139,270

TO: 1st dose – 801,013 (50.37%); 2nd dose – 292,733 (20.27%; single dose – 29,643

How many doses each state received until August 25

AC: 842.183

AL: 3,298,140

AM: 4,064,600

AP: 779,990

BA: 14,856.328

EC: 9,183,188

DF: 3,181,226

ES: 4,460,930

GO: 7,141,140

MA: 6,801,710

MG: 22,886,764

MS: 3,123,640

MT: 3,462,748

PA: 7,898,350

PB: 3,835,220

PE: 9,456.260

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 11,997,130

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 3,599,170

RO: 1,527,718

RR: 610,638

RS: 13,205,536

SC: 7,938,290

SE: 2,256,030

SP: 50,836,178

TO: 1,412,800

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).