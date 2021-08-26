Vaccination against Covid: 27.24% of the population took the necessary doses of vaccines; 59.81% received the 1st dose | Vaccine

Brazilians who are immunized, that is, who have taken the necessary doses of vaccines against Covid stion 27.24% of the population. There are 57,687,624 applied doses of immunizing agents since the start of vaccination in January.
THE first dose was administered to 126,643,511 people, which corresponds to 59.81% of the population.
The data are from the consortium of press vehicles that were released at 20:00 this Wednesday (25).
Adding the first, the second and the single dose, there are 183,473,620 doses applied.
From yesterday to today, the first dose was applied to 1,303,777 people, the second to 857,515 and the single dose to 9,565, a total of 2,170,857 doses applied.
The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (42.06%), São Paulo (34.08%), Rio Grande do Sul (33.29%), Espírito Santo (29.86%) and Santa Catarina (27.96%).
Among those who most applied the first dose are São Paulo (72.03%), Rio Grande do Sul (64.58%), Distrito Federal (64.42%), Mato Grosso do Sul (63.96%) and Santa Catarina (62.98%).
The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.
- Total people who received at least one dose: 126,643,511 (59.81% of the population)
- Total people who are fully immunized (who received two doses or a single dose): 57,687,624 (27.24% of the population).
- Total doses applied: 183,473,620 (83.77% of the doses distributed to the states)
- Released new data (24 states): GO, PA, RO, SC, SE, ES, MS, PI, MT, RR, PE, AP, RS, PR, PB, CE, AM, RN, AL, SP, MG, TO, BA, MA
- 2 states and the DF did not release new data: AC, DF, RJ
Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:
Vaccination in Brazil and in the states this Wednesday — Photo: Arte G1
- AC: 1st dose – 448,940 (50.19%); 2nd dose – 177,720 (21.14%; single dose – 11,328
- AL: 1st dose – 1,690,562 (50.44%); 2nd dose – 705,816 (22.68%; single dose – 54,326
- AM: 1st dose – 2,227,909 (52.95%); 2nd dose – 814,474 (20.39%; single dose – 43,652
- AP: 1st dose – 387,230 (44.93%); 2nd dose – 113,521 (14.31%; single dose – 9,770
- BA: 1st dose – 8,197,002 (54.9%); 2nd dose – 3,443,039 (24.76%; single dose – 254,450
- EC: 1st dose – 4,994,199 (54.36%); 2nd dose – 2,062,779 (24.14%; single dose – 155,373
- DF: 1st dose – 1,968,180 (64.42%); 2nd dose – 719,266 (25.37%; single dose – 55,908
- ES: 1st dose – 2,451,106 (60.31%); 2nd dose – 1,099,425 (29.86%; single dose – 114,023
- GO: 1st dose – 3,918,194 (55.08%); 2nd dose – 1,622,922 (22.81%; single dose – 0
- MA: 1st dose – 3,469,521 (48.77%); 2nd dose – 1,297,383 (19.72%; single dose – 105,465
- MG: 1st dose – 12,536,311 (58.88%); 2nd dose – 5,051,135 (25.96%; single dose – 475,454
- MS: 1st dose – 1,796,808 (63.96%); 2nd dose – 946,823 (42.06%; single dose – 234,729
- MT: 1st dose – 1,868,290 (52.98%); 2nd dose – 660,384 (21.24%; single dose – 88,443
- PA: 1st dose – 3,852,204 (44.33%); 2nd dose – 2,188,594 (25.18%; single dose – 0
- PB: 1st dose – 2,330,298 (57.69%); 2nd dose – 848,059 (22.54%; single dose – 62,295
- PE: 1st dose – 5,253,764 (54.63%); 2nd dose – 2,175,530 (24.42%; single dose – 172,991
- PI: 1st dose – 1,695,680 (51.67%); 2nd dose – 668,551 (21.87%; single dose – 49,268
- PR: 1st dose – 7,112,911 (61.76%); 2nd dose – 2,714,391 (26.3%; single dose – 315,070
- RJ: 1st dose – 9,746,008 (56.12%); 2nd dose – 4,153,499 (25.76%; single dose – 319,855
- NB: 1st dose – 2,057,163 (58.21%); 2nd dose – 772,674 (23.42%; single dose – 54,994
- RO: 1st dose – 956,200 (53.23%); 2nd dose – 362,696 (20.19%; single dose – 0
- RR: 1st dose – 261,535 (41.44%); 2nd dose – 76,673 (13.67%; single dose – 9,627
- RS: 1st dose – 7,377,169 (64.58%); 2nd dose – 3,505,918 (33.29%; single dose – 297,174
- SC: 1st dose – 4,567,300 (62.98%); 2nd dose – 2,028,032 (27.96%; single dose – 0
- SE: 1st dose – 1,335,021 (57.57%); 2nd dose – 457,579 (21.44%; single dose – 39,485
- SP: 1st dose – 33,342,993 (72.03%); 2nd dose – 14,635,415 (34.08%; single dose – 1,139,270
- TO: 1st dose – 801,013 (50.37%); 2nd dose – 292,733 (20.27%; single dose – 29,643
How many doses each state received until August 25
- AC: 842.183
- AL: 3,298,140
- AM: 4,064,600
- AP: 779,990
- BA: 14,856.328
- EC: 9,183,188
- DF: 3,181,226
- ES: 4,460,930
- GO: 7,141,140
- MA: 6,801,710
- MG: 22,886,764
- MS: 3,123,640
- MT: 3,462,748
- PA: 7,898,350
- PB: 3,835,220
- PE: 9,456.260
- PI: 3,085,180
- PR: 11,997,130
- RJ: 18,296,626
- RN: 3,599,170
- RO: 1,527,718
- RR: 610,638
- RS: 13,205,536
- SC: 7,938,290
- SE: 2,256,030
- SP: 50,836,178
- TO: 1,412,800
- Total doses: figures released by state governments.
- Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.
- Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).
The media outlet consortium was formed in June 2020 in response to a decision by President Jair Bolsonaro to restrict access to data on the pandemic at the time. The bulletins currently report the number of people killed by coronaviruses, the number of infected people and the moving average, an indicator according to which it is possible to verify in which states the pandemic of the new coronavirus is increasing, decreasing or in stability.