Vaccine is safer than getting Covid-19, says Israeli study looking at adverse events and reactions | Vaccine

People who were vaccinated against Covid-19 had fewer reactions and health complications than those who were infected with the new coronavirus, concluded a study of more than 2.4 million people in Israel vaccinated with the immunizer from Pfizer/BioNTech.

The research aimed to investigate the incidence of adverse effects in the vaccinated population and in those who had become infected with the virus.

Published in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine on Wednesday (25), the study revealed that the risk of inflammation in the heart, swelling in the lymph nodes and/or herpes zoster, considered to be adverse effects of the vaccine, are higher in the case of Covid-19 infection.

“To put these risks in context, we also examined data from more than 240,000 infected people to estimate the effects of a documented SARS-CoV-2 infection on the incidence of the same adverse events,” the study authors explain.

The effect of Covid-19 was shown to be much more severe, especially with regard to inflammation of the heart (myocarditis). While the event was observed only 2.7 times for every 100,000 people vaccinated, the incidence of the onset of the disease jumped to 11 cases for every 100,000 infected with unvaccinated coronaviruses.

“Our results indicate that coronavirus infection is itself a very strong risk factor for myocarditis and also substantially increases the risk of several other serious adverse events,” the researchers explain.

What vaccine is this? Pfizer Biotech

THE Coronavirus infection is also related to worsening diseases for which vaccination has not caused any harm., such as arrhythmia, acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, thrombosis and infarction.

In addition, the researchers also identified a Potential protective effect of the vaccine against anemia and intracranial hemorrhage.