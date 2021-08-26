Venturini apologizes and blames ‘lack of filter’ for antivaccine speech – 25/08/2021

Two months after recording a video saying that she is against the vaccine and that she was only getting immunized against the covid in order to travel abroad, former Brazilian volleyball team setter Fernanda Venturini returned to social media with a video apologizing. On Instagram, she admitted to being wrong and blamed her “lack of filter” for her controversial speech.

“I came here to apologize. Sometimes we need to take a break from things to be able to see things from the outside and understand what I’ve done wrong. Anyone who knows me knows that I don’t have a filter. Sometimes this is well, sometimes that’s really bad. I don’t want to keep trying to justify myself, now I know where I failed. I’m sorry about that,” Venturini said in a video where she appears to be delivering a previously written speech.

In June, Venturi also posted a video on Instagram getting vaccinated and saying: “I am against the vaccine, but as I want to travel the world I will take it. I will take Pfizer which I think is less worse”. After the recording reverberated, she went back to the social network to deny that she had said what she did. “Do you think I’m happy with 500,000 deaths? Do you think? If I were against it, I wouldn’t have been vaccinated. If I hurt someone, I’m sorry, but that’s not what I meant.”

Now she recognizes that she was doubly wrong. “I expressed myself poorly and I know that many people were disappointed in me. I heard many strong and painful words and, in the heat of emotion, I ended up making things worse. To maintain our physical, mental and spiritual health, we need to go back inside ourselves. I have to say that I have not regretted having been vaccinated. I was vaccinated and I will take the second dose in September. I believe in vaccines as the best way to protect us from this cursed disease,” he said in the video posted on Instagram.

In this new message, the former setter, who walked away from a YouTube channel where she talks about health, promised to go back to recording programs, now to talk about the vaccine. “I want to do interviews with doctors and specialists, who can help us learn more about vaccines,” she said, thanking those who supported her and also those who “shaked” her, because now she is “learning to think before speaking” .