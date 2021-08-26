Victim is identified after 31 months; 9 are missing

It was identified today, the day the tragedy of Brumadinho (MG) completes 31 months, another victim of the collapse of the dam at the Córrego do Feijão mine, on January 25, 2019. The body of Juliana Creizimar de Resende Silva, dead at 33 years ago, it was located yesterday afternoon and was identified by dental arch examinations.
There are now 261 bodies recovered and 9 people have not yet been located. In a statement, the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) announced that it is a woman and that work continues after 2 years and 7 months. In January of this year, the corporation even estimated that the searches could take another four years, given the difficulties of the terrain and the “peculiar characteristics of the operation”.
Juliana worked at Vale for over 10 years, was the mother of twins and died in the tragedy, along with her husband, Dennis Augusto Silva. At the time, the children were only 10 months old.
Valley sentenced to indemnify worker
Also today, Vale, which controlled the dam, was ordered to indemnify a former employee in R$300,000 for moral damages, after the court recognized that the dam’s failure caused psychological shock to the worker.
In the labor lawsuit, the professional claimed that he suffered psychological shock as a result of the dam failure, as he was present at the time of the accident. A witness said he was with the plaintiff in the mine area on the day of the tragedy.
According to the witness, they were desperate with the noise, jumped a fence and ran to a higher place, meeting other colleagues on the road.
For the judge, contrary to what is stated by the company, the former employee was influenced by the harmful event. “Whether the repercussions arising from being at the scene of the accident on the day and at the time it occurred, or those arising from the later experience, the trauma caused by the loss of service colleagues, changes in the routine of activities, among other factors”, he pointed out.