Victim is identified after 31 months; 9 are missing

It was identified today, the day the tragedy of Brumadinho (MG) completes 31 months, another victim of the collapse of the dam at the Córrego do Feijão mine, on January 25, 2019. The body of Juliana Creizimar de Resende Silva, dead at 33 years ago, it was located yesterday afternoon and was identified by dental arch examinations.

There are now 261 bodies recovered and 9 people have not yet been located. In a statement, the Military Fire Department of Minas Gerais (CBMMG) announced that it is a woman and that work continues after 2 years and 7 months. In January of this year, the corporation even estimated that the searches could take another four years, given the difficulties of the terrain and the “peculiar characteristics of the operation”.