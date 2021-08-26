Video shows the house where Juliana Caetano was kidnapped

Juliana Caetano, better known as Juliana Bonde, experienced moments of terror this week. Last Saturday (21st), Bonde do Forró singer suffered a lightning kidnapping in her own house. The ‘Fofocalizador’ team, from SBT, had access to the video, which shows the place where the artist lived with her parents, in the interior of São Paulo, and which was invaded by bandits.

In the records, Edivaldo Oliveira, Juliana Caetano’s entrepreneur, shows the rooms of the house that was renovated by the famous woman. According to the singer’s team, five people first entered the site next to the singer and tie up the owners of the property. After this, the bandits would have forced the residents of the house to point out the location of the artist’s residence.

Juliana Caetano appears crying a lot after the kidnapping (Photos: Reproduction/Instagram)

Juliana Caetano had R$ 450,000 stolen

When they arrived at Juliana Bonde’s farm, the criminals approached the singer’s parents and pressured them to call their daughter, who lived further down. According to the victims, the bandits carried knives, a machine gun and firearms.

“The first thing they did was tie up the whole family. Afterwards, they took Juliana and asked: ‘where is the money?’, as if they knew there was money in there. Juliana was accompanied with a gun to her head to the safe she had and there was R$400,000 in cash inside”, said journalist Gaby Cabrini, who spoke with those involved, to Fofocalizador.

In addition to physical money, the singer was forced to make a transaction of R$ 50 thousand and humiliated by criminals. “They opened champagne to celebrate the cash they had found. And another terrible detail: they took Juliana’s personal cell phone, started looking at her photos and saying: ‘Wow, you’re hot, we just don’t rape you* because we’re a good crook’”, said Gaby.

Also according to the journalist, the bandits only left at 6 am, after confirmation of the transaction.

