Voluntary action by Unimed Vitória applied 100,000 doses in the Capital

Unimed Vitória celebrates an important moment on the eve of the National Day of Volunteering, celebrated next Saturday, the 28th. The cooperative surpassed the mark of 100,000 doses of vaccine against Covid-19 applied in the city, by its network of volunteers, which included 285 professionals.

The partnership, through the Unimed Vitória Institute, has been in place since February, and has contributed to making Vitória one of the capitals where vaccination is most accelerated in Brazil.

“Care is Unimed Vitória’s trademark. We take care of our clients, our doctors, our collaborators and, with the support of the Institute, we take care of society as a whole. Reaching this milestone of 100,000 doses makes us very happy. This is a work that, in addition to uniting us and strengthening our social role, inspires us and fills us with pride”, highlights the CEO of Unimed Vitória, Fernando Ronchi, highlighted in today’s column, with part of the team of volunteers from cooperative, in the photo disclosure.

Mariah Barroso, who is in charge of Centro Esportivo Enseada, launched SIDE, an active & easy wear brand, last Wednesday night. The launch will be at Casa Box, Praia do Canto. In the photo, she is flanked by Beatriz Barroso, parents Wilmarzinho and Patricia Barroso, Alice Barroso and Danilo Fonseca (Courtesy)

in the Pope’s Square

A novelty for food lovers, Bar do João will open at Praça do Papa, in Enseada do Suá.

Opening of Coffeetown Praia do Canto

The brothers and partners Renan and Gustavo Muciaccia Almeida, owners of the house (Photos Arthur Louzada and Cloves Louzada)

Adélia Roncetti , Claudia Louzada and Dani Mendes

Flavia Firmino and Carol Camurugy

Ingrid Castro

garden talk

Gilmar Nogueira, superintendent of Sindiplast-ES, represented the union at the “Conversa do Jardim” on the theme of conscious consumption, last Friday morning, the 19th, in the backyard of Casa7.

“The term recycle, circular is inherent to all of us. We really need to leave here at this moment with this direction for each one in our society”, commented the superintendent.

Birthday

Doctor Letícia Rizzo is in full swing with preparations for her son Frederico’s 4th birthday. The celebration will be next Wednesday, the 25th, at the Ceremonial Happy Day, where they will receive family and friends.

Grandma Marilda Perovano with granddaughter Maria Eduarda, who celebrated her four years at Vila Pindô (Camilla Baptistin)

New Refills: help for entrepreneurs

The Senate recently approved the new Refis, the Tax Recovery Program, which deals with the payment of tax debts in installments, and which establishes new terms and conditions for payment of federal debts.

The CRC-ES accountant and adviser, Mônica Porto, considers this an essential measure to breathe new life into entrepreneurs. “It is an important initiative, as the text provides that companies that adhere can be forgiven of up to 90% in fines and interest and installments in up to 12 years, with reduced installments in the first three years”, celebrates the specialist in tax management.

The text was sent to a vote in the Chamber and is pending approval to enter into force.

Safe retake

Sectors such as retail, tourism, gyms, bars, restaurants and social events will exhibit their services at FEMIPE, which takes place for the first time in Vitória, at Praça do Papa, until the 29th.

The fair will present attractions, sanitary safety protocols to prevent and combat covid-19, supporting micro and small businesses in the economic recovery at this time of pandemic.

Patricia Majone, from Felicidade em Foco with friends, Jaqueline Morais, vice governor of the state, nurse Edna Furtado, vice mayor of Cariacica and Jocemir Joaquim, undersecretary of Tourism of Cariacica, at the event attended by Governor Renato Casagrande and Mayor Euclério Sampaio, giving service order for the renovation work on the new Campo Grande square (Matheus Majone)

Jair Lopes, Master Franchise of Prudential Brasil, sailed to Rio de Janeiro in search of even more improvement: he is in an immersion in career empowerment, behavioral analysis and coaching. He celebrates the 35% increase in the search for life insurance in Espírito Santo.

Orthopedist Nilo Neto receives from the hands of councilor Luiz Paulo Amorim a vote of praise for the volunteer work carried out since 2015 with para-athletes and performance athletes (Publishing)

Bariatric x Menopause

Many women are afraid to resort to bariatric surgery because they think the procedure anticipates menopause.

Doctor Gibran Sssine, a digestive tract surgeon, explains that there is no evidence that bariatric surgery has anything to do with menopause.

“In fact, bariatric can offer this woman a better quality of life during menopause. Since obesity increases the chances of developing endometrial hyperplasia, endometrial and breast cancer, diabetes and uterine bleeding”, he explains.

The economy thanks

Fortbras, a giant in electrical, mechanical and motorcycle auto parts, is supplying six states from the distribution center (DC) of 14 thousand square meters located at TIMS (Serra Multimodal Industrial Terminal).

From here, products are shipped to Bahia, Espírito Santo, Minas Gerais, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. There are more than 200 direct jobs in the logistics operation.

From TIMS, one of the largest auto parts e-commerce stores in Brazil is also being supplied. There are 35 thousand invoices issued per month and 20 thousand SKUs (Stock Maintenance Unit) handled monthly.

Dr Kelly Andrade was honored with a motion of applause by the Cariacica legislature (Courtesy)

The dentist Beatriz Coutens participates this Tuesday, the 24th, in a meeting of the Health and Sanitation Commission of the State Legislative Assembly, at the invitation of Deputy Dr. Hércules, to speak about the bill for the inclusion of dentists in state hospitals .

The beautiful Renata Pupin at a photo shoot for the launch of Flerte’s 2022 beachwear collection, at Pousada Orquídea Café, in Meaípe (Camila Baptistin)

