Watch the first gameplay trailer for Call of Duty: Vanguard

In gameplay we follow Polina Petrova through the horrors of Stalingrad

This Wednesday, the 25th, during Gamescom 2021, the first Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay trailer. In the video we follow Polina Petrova facing the horrors of World War II in Stalingrad. The game arrives on Playstation 5, Playstation4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X and PC on November 5th.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will have an exclusive Alpha for PS4 and PS5

In the 9-minute video, we follow Petrova, voiced by Laura Bailey, in one of the game’s phases. The trailer starts with the character sneaking through an apartment complex, she finds a knife and manages to kill a German soldier and then grabs his gun. Through the trailer, we follow the character’s cinematic journey, between different locations in the setting, as she sneaks, climbs and fights against German soldiers.

Character is inspired by the real figure of Lyudmila Pavlichenko, Soviet sniper with 309 kills

In the video, we notice a certain emphasis on moments of tension, with climbs and also to defeat enemies in a stealth way. Plus a sequence in a collapsing building. Polina is inspired by Lyudmila Pavlichenko, a Soviet sniper with 309 credited deaths, so the trailer could not fail to show the sniper finding her rifle.



Activision confirmed that during the campaign, the game will take us to different perspectives in the Pacific, North Africa, as well as the eastern and western battlefronts. The integration of Vanguard with Warzone has also been confirmed, where operators of the new game, in addition to limited seasonal modes, will be included in Warzone. Call of Duty Vanguard, will also feature Zombie Mode and a new multiplayer experience with 20 maps at launch, 16 of them for 6v6 matches. Below you can check the first trailer released of the game, which reveals a little of the game’s ambiance.

CoD pricing and availability: Vanguard

Call of Duty Vanguard arrives for current generation platforms, Playstation 5, Xbox Series S/X and PC, in addition to Xbox One and Playstation 4 consoles, from November 5th. Prices will be:

Xbox: Standard version for R$279; Cross-Gen version for R$319 and Ultimate Edition for R$439

PlayStation: Standard version for R$ 279; Cross-Gen version for R$319 and Ultimate Edition for R$439

PC: Standard version for R$ 229.90 and Ultimate Edition for R$ 299.90

