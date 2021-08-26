Watch the new Far Cry 6 story trailer

The game will be released on October 7th for past and current generation consoles and PC

During the opening of the Gamescom 2021, Opening Night Live, among the news presented, we received more information about Far Cry 6, latest game from the famous franchise of Ubisoft.

The story will take place in Yara island, a fictional location that suffers from the dictator Antón Castillo, which will be played by a face well known to Breaking Bad fans: Giancarlo Esposito.

you will control Dani Rojas, and during your journey against the cruel antagonist, several new tools can be found throughout the scene, and many allies will help during the explosive conflicts.

Look:

It was promised by the developer that this edition will be one of the most ambitious of the entire Far Cry saga, which for many years has been one of Ubisoft’s main intellectual properties, alongside the franchise Assassin’s Creed and Rainbow Six.



– Continues after advertising –

Also check out some of the official description of this title, which is now available for pre-sale:

Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time, welcomes you. Anton Castillo is Yara’s dictator, and he will do anything to restore his nation’s former glory. His son Diego follows in his bloodstained footprints. The regime’s cruelty ignited a revolution.

FIGHT FOR FREEDOM – Put on the skin of the yarano Dani Rojas and become a guerrilla whose mission is to free the nation

YARA SHARED – Fight Anton’s troops in the largest Far Cry territory ever, with jungles, beaches and Esperanza, the capital of Yara

GUERRILLA ARSENAL – Uses improvised weapons, vehicles and Friends, the new animal allies, to tear down the tyrannical regime.

If you are interested in securing your copy, the price is R$279.95 (standard edition) in the Microsoft Store, BRL 279.90 at PlayStation Store and R$249.99 in the Ubisoft Store, for PC.

who play on PS5 can count on additional compatibility to the DualSense. David Grivel, one of the main designers of this project, reported that several cars and weapons will take advantage of the new features of Sony’s machine control.

Far Cry 6 will run at 4K and 60FPS on Playstation 5 and Xbox Series

Ubisoft revealed the information and claims that the game will make the most of the capabilities of next-gen consoles





– Continues after advertising –

the players of Xbox Series X will also have the resolution 4K and 60FPS – and these features will also be present in the PlayStation 5.

Far Cry 6 will be released on the day October 7th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: meups.com.br, ubisoft.com, br.ign.com, theenemy.com.br