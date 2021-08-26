Watch the new gameplay trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human

The video was made available during the Xbox conference at Gamescom 2021

During the conference of the Xbox, at Gamescom 2021, a new trailer for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will be released later this year.

Just like in the first game, you’ll experience intense combat with a first-person perspective, in a world taken over by zombies. Hopelessness and despair are common themes in games of this genre.

The protagonist’s agility was a very important aspect in the previous game; however, this time the possibilities of moves designed for you to escape hordes of enemies, human or not, is even greater.

From the images shown in the trailer, we can see some advanced maneuvers, such as using walls to move vertically, thus being able to reach exits that would otherwise be inaccessible.

As you move forward on your survival journey, enemy factions composed by surviving humans they may be your allies, or even be even more cruel adversaries than the terrible creatures that dominated the city – called Villedor.



The developer, Techland, highlighted as the parkour will be essential. Much more than a technique to cross the scenarios in a more efficient way, it will also be an ally in battles against various types of enemies.

Military and other improvised weapons can be added to your survival arsenal. And it won’t just be you who will have powerful equipment to defend yourself. Rival factions will be armed with their best.

creativity must be used at all times. Specific moves that will allow you to escape from ambushes, or even the combination of items found by the scenario that will serve to improve your weapons.

All available resources must be considered carefully, as they will be the difference between living or dying.



Dying Light 2: Stay Human will be released on the day December 7th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PRAÇA.

