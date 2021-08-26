What a pity! Dodge Charger becomes consolation prize for Gugu’s daughter

In November 2019 presenter Augusto Liberato, Gugu, died after suffering a fall at his home in the USA. He left 75% of his assets to his children and the rest to his nephews. The twins Marina and Sofia Liberato, aged 17, question the management of the property being carried out by aunt Aparecida Liberato.

According to a video of the sisters published on the Metrópoles website, Sofia says she wanted to buy a so dreamed of Porsche, but her aunt refused to release the money for it. So she bought a “cheaper” car for half the price. What is the car? A Dodge Charger R/T.

The list price of the Charger R/T with the Blacktop package (which includes the wheels and mirrors painted black) is US$38,845 – R$202,499 in direct conversion to the current quote. For twice the value of the Dodge, it is now possible to purchase models from the 718, Macan and Cayenne lines. The Taycan tram passes a little bit of the figure.

Refusing to help build their own Porsche is not the sisters’ only accusation against their aunt. They accuse Aparecida of manipulating and lying about the process of recognizing the twins’ mother as Gugu’s partner.

From what we could identify in the photo, the Charger is an R/T equipped with the Blacktop package. Interior options can raise this price

Learn a little about Gugu’s daughter’s car

When talking about the current line of Dodge, the first association is with the Hellcat versions of the Charger sedan and the Challenger coupe. Below these muscle cars with more than 700 hp there are other versions with aspirated V8 and V6 engines, which may come with all-wheel drive. Offering a good cost/benefit ratio (in the North American market) thanks to the outdated design originating from a Mercedes-Benz platform from the 90s.

The R/T is the third tier of the Charger model “ladder” and is the most affordable way to buy a V8 sedan in the US. In 2018 the R/T adopted the more aggressive front that was the SRT models, leaving the larger grille just for the entry SXT.

The Charger R/T has a platform that mixes components from the 1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class and the 2002 E-Class The interior follows the sporty style of the exterior and comes well equipped



Under the hood is the same V8 Hemi 5.7 from the Ram 1500 Rebel sold in Brazil, producing 375 hp and 54.6 kgfm. The automatic gearshift is also the same as the Ram Rebel, the venerable 8-speed ZF gearbox rebranded as Torqueflite by Dodge.

Despite being a version focused on cost-effectiveness, performance is respectable: acceleration from zero to 96 km/h is performed in 5.1 seconds and top speed is limited to 250 km/h.

The car is equipped with automatic headlamps, cloth seats (leather is optional) with electric adjustment and lumbar adjustment for the driver, Alpine sound system with six speakers and 276 watt amplifier, Uconnect 4C multimedia center with screen. 8.4 inches, 4G Wi-Fi router, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, six months free satellite radio, two-zone air conditioning, face-to-face key and six airbags.

Photos: Dodge | Disclosure

