What changes in Brazilian television with the approval

With 60 votes in favor of the Mandating Law and none against, the Senate approved yesterday (24) PL 2336. Now, the sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro is enough for the bill to effectively become law. If it enters into force, it will give the right to negotiate the transmission of matches to the home clubs. However, the contracts in effect would continue to apply.

The bill passed in record time: in just over a month, it was easily approved in the Chamber of Deputies (14/7) to be reported by senator Romário (PL-RJ) and approved unanimously yesterday. In practice, the law paves the way for the end of the enormous force that TV Globo exerts on the soccer broadcasting market in Brazil.

As the Rio station is a historical partner of the main clubs in Brazilian football, it offered little to teams that had no contract with anyone in the view of managers. Thus, teams that reached the elite of the Brazilian Championship had to submit to agreements previously made by opponents such as Corinthians and Flamengo.

“It was a great advance for the legislation that involves the transmission of Brazilian football matches. Fortaleza will now have the right to negotiate their matches, although I believe that the best option is collective bargaining, as occurs in the main leagues of the world,” he told the UOL Sport the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz.

As the presidential sanction is taken for granted behind the scenes, the club in the capital of Ceará, which has a contract with Globo, may in the future negotiate with Record, SBT and RedeTV!, for example, to show its games as host in Brasileirão on open TV, even if you face opponents who have a contract with the Rio station.

If it did not have a contract with any company to broadcast its games on open TV, Fortaleza would need to follow the rules of another contract when receiving, for example, Flamengo, which is linked to Globo.

Through its press office, Globo said that the new model could represent an “advancement”, but defended the fulfillment of the contracts in force.

“We believe that the change in legislation brought by the Principal Law can represent an advance on the path of giving more autonomy and flexibility to clubs, as long as the contracts already signed are respected, in favor of the legal security of the entire system. Regardless of the negotiation model , Globo will maintain its historic partnership with clubs, their Federations and with Brazilian football, contributing to the development of the entire market and to the enhancement of the spectacle,” says a note sent to the article.

The Mandant Law is not a Brazilian invention. Leagues such as the Premier League (England), the Bundesliga (Germany) and La Liga (Spain) already work this way: the homeowner can sell his games to whoever interests him.

Currently, other companies, in addition to traditional open TVs, have shown interest in broadcasting games. Pay channels ESPN, Sky, Esporte Interativo/TNT Sports and streaming platforms and applications such as TikTok, Youtube, Facebook, Amazon and Netflix are part of the list.

With more people interested, the possibility of winning increases for clubs like Fortaleza, which can sell their games to whoever pays them better.

“But, as I told you, the best negotiation will take place if it is collective,” said Paz, who believes that clubs without a contract will currently be able to increase their income by up to 30%.