‘What’s the problem with energy getting a little more expensive?’ asks Guedes | Policy

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said that “fiscal fundamentals have never been so calm” and that “whoever is saying that Brazil will stop growing next year has not understood anything”.

Guedes stated that the country will grow and face the problem of water shock. “This will cause disturbance, push inflation a little higher, BC has to run a little more behind inflation,” he said. “What’s the problem now that energy will be a little more expensive because it rained less?”, he said.

At the launch of the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front, he criticized the press and said that “every day you look at the newspaper and say that Brazil is going to catch fire, that now everything is going to explode”.

Guedes also said that the collection, electricity consumption and fuel consumption are “booming” and the economy is “coming with force”.

“Are there clouds on the horizon? There is. We have a strong water crisis ahead”, he said. “But the Brazilian economy is breaking the waves,” he said.

According to him, the economy is “pushing” and “the narrative continues that the government is doing nothing”.

According to him, the country will continue to grow precisely because “Congress is operating”. The president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), is an “essential leader”. The minister once again said that vaccination is advancing and that “already” Brazil will pass the United States on immunization percentages.

In relation to the parliamentary front, he said that it is a “decisive piece that was missing from the political gear”. “We are formalizing an axis of political action that will guarantee us support in decisive hours.”