“What’s the problem with energy getting more expensive?”, says Paulo Guedes, who suggests “covering your ear”

Economy Minister Paulo Guedes gave further proof of his insensitivity and lack of notion of economy by launching more preposterous phrases during the launch of the Parliamentary Entrepreneurship Front this Wednesday (25).

Guedes tried to minimize the increase of more than 50% in electricity bills by linking the increase authorized by the government with the presidential elections, which only take place in October 2022.

“If last year, which was chaos, we organized and crossed over, why are we going to be afraid now? What’s the problem now that energy will be a little more expensive because it rained less? Or the problem now is that it is having an exacerbation because the elections were brought forward… All right, let’s cover our ears, let’s cross”, he said, criticizing the media.

“Every day you look at the newspaper and say that Brazil is going to burn down, that everything is going to explode now”, he added.

The minister also admitted that “this will cause disturbance, push inflation a little higher”, but he stressed that the “economy is booming”.

“The economy is booming and the narrative continues that the government does nothing.”

“Transfer of Wealth”

At the same event, Guedes also classified the emergency aid, approved by Congress during the pandemic, as a “wealth transfer”, which made families feel “rich” and even bought a house with the benefit.

“You go from R$60 to R$600. A family goes from R$180 to R$1,800. This is no longer an income transfer, this is a wealth transfer”, said Guedes, ignoring that the benefit was used to buy food.

“The family felt rich. They bought building material, expanded their house, some bought their own house, bought a refrigerator. They went to the supermarket and improved the food agenda. A spectacular result, it was very good to see it”, he added.