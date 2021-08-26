WhatsApp Beta starts releasing new feature to listen to recording before sending

Audio recording is a resource widely used by WhatsApp users and will soon have two new features. The first is the real-time voice waveform display, which allows you to see the nuances of the tone of voice of the person recording the audio. Thus, you can check beforehand whether the contact stopped talking during the recording or was in a noisy environment, for example.

The second, more useful, is the ability to stop recording the voice message and listen to it with just one tap. Just press the stop button and listen to what has already been recorded, as well as resume the suspended recording or delete it. Today you can even do this, but the procedure is more complicated to start.

These additions are expected to improve the in-app audio experience and are present in WhatsApp Beta 2.21.18.3 for Android and iOS. As usual, not everyone can receive the news right away, even upgrading to the latest version — if that’s your case, wait.

For now, this is a feature under testing and there is no forecast when it should arrive for users of the stable version of the app. Added to the tool to speed up or slow down audios, the additions bring a special touch to users of the most popular chat app in Brazil.

Source: WABetaInfo